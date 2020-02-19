Cony boys outmatch Medomak Valley to advance to A North finals

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 19, 2020 8:40 pm

Senior guard Simon McCormick scored 29 points and Cony’s pressure defense was at its disruptive best Wednesday night as the Rams defeated Medomak Valley of Waldoboro 77-52 in a Class A North boys basketball semifinal at the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday evening.

Second-seeded Cony (16-4) will play for its first regional title since 1982 at 7:45 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal between No. 1 Hampden Academy (18-1) and No. 5 Brewer (13-6).

Cony lost twice to Hampden during the regular season but did not play Brewer this winter.

Medomak Valley finished its season at 16-4, with three of the losses to Cony.

Luke Briggs added 20 points and Dakota Dearborn scored 15 for Cony, which got much of its offense in transition after its fullcourt pressure defense helped to force 29 Medomak Valley turnovers.

Sophomore Trevor Brown led Medomak Valley with 16 points while Jake Bickmore added 15.

McCormick scored 16 points in the first half as Cony moved out to a 40-27 lead.

Defensive pressure was the name of the game for the Rams, who forced 14 Medomak Valley turnovers during the game’s opening 16 minutes.

Medomak Valley stayed within 14-12 at the end of the first period and were down just 20-18 after a 3-pointer by Bickmore two minutes into the second quarter before Cony broke the game open with 11 unanswered points.

Dearborn helped spark the run with a free throw, a 3-pointer from beyond the key and a fast-break layup after a McCormick steal to make it 31-18 midway through the period, with a subsequent McCormick 3-pointer giving the Rams their largest first-half lead at 36-22.

Cony opened the second half with a 19-4 blitz to put the game away, with the Rams forcing 11 turnovers in the third quarter alone.