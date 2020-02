Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 18, 2020 9:21 pm

The Maranacook boys basketball team beat Lake Region 64-40 to earn a place in the B South regional final game.

First-seeded Maranacook will play the winner of No. 6 Wells and No. 7 Cape Elizabeth on Friday, Feb. 21, at 3:45 p.m. at the Portland Expo Center.

Maranacook improves to 18-2. Lake Region finishes their season with a 9-11 record.