Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• February 11, 2020 8:47 pm

Top-seeded Oxford Hills moved into the semifinals with a 55-30 victory over No. 8 Deering of Portland in a Tuesday quarterfinal game in South Paris.

Oxford Hills played without Julia Colby, one of the teams’ best players.

The Vikings (18-1) will face the Cheverus-Windham winner in a 3:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Deering wound up 0-19 on the season.