Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 60s from north to south, with sunshine throughout the state. Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.

Another 445 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 2,325.

The Maine CDC will update the latest COVID-19 cases from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen 46 percent over the past 10 days. There are now 209 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Monday morning, according to the Maine CDC.

Due to the uptick in coronavirus cases and “high” community transmission in parts of the state, Acadia National Park is requiring masks in all buildings.

Health experts say it took aggressive outreach and patience to establish trust among racial minorities to overcome hesitancy.

Studies show a clear trend of Airbnbs decreasing the supply of long-term rentals and likely raising costs of renting and buying.

Each of the four buildings in the Hampden complex would be 72 by 30 feet and house four two-story, two-bedroom units.

Residents had complained that allowing boarding homes in more places would decrease property values and increase competition for parking.

A mile-long riverfront path started as an idea 20 years ago and has turned into a source of pride for Brewer.

The proposed school budget would add teaching positions at the high school as enrollment has continued to rise.

“Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA —–> vote yes, clean up your mess,” the message read, according to a Bangor police report.

Janet Mills, a Democrat, won 42 percent of support in the poll to 39 percent for Paul LePage, the former two-term Republican governor.

On Sunday night, high in the skies over the Pine Tree State, the full moon will dim, turn blood red and fade to nearly nothing.

No one knows how a picnic table ended up on the Rockland breakwater.

Husson’s McKenna Smith enters the regional ranked in the top five among 400 softball teams in the nation in four pitching categories.

In other Maine news …

15-year-old killed in Saco crash has been identified

Motorcyclist killed when alleged drunken driver collided with him in Hancock County

Hodgdon man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Lost Kitchen fundraised nearly $1 million for Maine farmers grappling with ‘forever chemicals’

Farmington-area schools reopen after investigation into high lead levels

Westbrook considers banning students from using cellphones at middle school

Old Town softball rallies for 4 late runs to top previously unbeaten Ellsworth

Maine lawmakers uphold 5 more vetoes from Janet Mills

Haul of Atlantic cod, once abundant, reaches new low

Maine baby eel industry had one of most successful seasons

