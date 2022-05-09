The Farmington-area school district reopened Monday after elevated levels of lead in the water shut down schools last week.

In a note to parents and staff, the Regional School Unit 9 superintendent said certain water fixtures throughout the buildings will be turned off for closer inspection.

He noted the lead is not coming from the water source.

Fixtures will also have signs to indicate if they can be used for drinking, for washing or not at all.

Bottled water will be available for all students and staff, and it will be used for all food preparation this week.

RSU 9 includes the towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

