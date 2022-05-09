Due to the uptick in coronavirus cases and “high” community spread levels in parts of the state, Acadia National Park is requiring masks in all buildings.

Masks will be required for everyone regardless of vaccination status, the park wrote in a Facebook post.

Hancock County — where Acadia is based — currently has a “high community level” with a case rate of 332.81 per a population of 100,000 in the last seven days as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Since late last week, Maine has seen another 1,356 infections reported across the state, data show. The rising rate of infection — Maine’s was the highest in the nation over the past week — has prompted a limited return to masking in other places such as Bangor.

There are also 209 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Monday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 205 the day before and up from 143 just 10 days earlier.

