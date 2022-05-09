A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when an alleged drunken driver collided with him in rural Hancock County.
Charles Brown, 49, of Indian Township was riding a motorcycle on Route 9, also known as the Airline Road, in Township 22 about 8:23 p.m. when a sedan driven by 48-year-old Daniel Lyons of Veazie crossed the centerline and hit him head on, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Brown died at the scene.
Lyons ran from the scene, but was taken into custody nearby a short time later and brought to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later arrested, Moss said Monday.
Lyons was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and manslaughter.