The Old Town High School Coyotes avenged an eight-inning 1-0 loss to Ellsworth last month by knocking the Eagles from the ranks of the unbeaten on Monday afternoon in Ellsworth, 4-3.

Old Town rallied from a 3-0 deficit behind a four-run sixth-inning rally for its third straight win, improving the Coyotes’ record to 4-2 while Ellsworth fell to 6-1. The Coyotes parlayed five hits and two walks into their four-run uprising in the sixth.

Pivotal play: Senior outfielder Kami Turner came off the bench as a pinch-hitter and grounded a two-run single into left field with two outs in the sixth to tie the game. Jada Roy followed with an infield single to load the bases, her fourth hit of the game of which one was a double, and then a walk to Gabby Cody forced in what proved to be the winning run.

Turner hit Tyler Hellum’s first pitch to the right of shortstop Aaliyah Manning, who stretched as far as she could to try to keep the ball in the infield.

Turner said Old Town head coach Morgin Cossar told her to be ready to pinch-hit if the bottom of the order got a chance to hit in the sixth. She hit for No. 9 hitter Liz Magoon.

“The first pitch is normally a strike,” Turner said. “And it was right down the middle.”

“I used her as a pinch-hitter last year. She likes to play under pressure,” Cossar said.

Saige Evans beat out an infield hit with one out to start the rally. It was the second of her three singles on the day. Emma Crews delivered her with a long double to right center. One out later, Lexi Degrasse walked and Danica Brown poked a soft single into right to load the bases and set the stage for Turner’s heroics.

Ellsworth had taken a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first on Manning’s base hit, Morgan Duhaime’s long double to right center and Hellum’s sharp base hit to left. The Eagles made it 3-0 in the third when Jayden Sullivan singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Emma Crews picked up the win with seven innings of five-hit, three-run ball. She struck out seven and walked four.

“I didn’t start out strong but I came around and I got better,” said Crews, who picked up four of her seven strikeouts in the last two innings thanks to her change-up.

Hellum allowed 12 hits and four runs with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Big takeaway: Both teams are legitimate contenders in Class B North. Both teams made some sparkling plays in the field and each has a reliable pitcher who can throw strikes. Six of the nine starters had at least one hit for Old Town led by Roy’s four and Evans’ three.

What’s next: Both teams will be in action again on Wednesday as Ellsworth visits Class A Brewer for a 7 p.m. game and Old Town hits the road to play John Bapst of Bangor at 4:30 p.m..

