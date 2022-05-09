The Westbrook School Committee policy team will discuss banning cell phone use for all students at the middle school at a Monday meeting.

Only students in seventh and eight grade may currently have their phones on them while at school.

The move comes in the wake of a March fight between two eighth-grade girls at recess, according to the Portland Press Herald.

School officials said the disagreement was fueled on social media and videos of the physical fight were put up online.

The meeting is at 5 p.m.

