A local developer has proposed constructing a four-building, 16-unit townhouse complex on the lot next to the Dollar General store in Hampden where a blighted house once stood.

The Hampden Planning Board will consider the proposal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the town office at 106 Western Ave.

Each of the four buildings would be 72 by 30 feet and house four two-story, two-bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the town office. The entrance to the complex would be through the Dollar General parking lot and not directly onto Main Road North, which is also Route 1A.

On the first floor of each unit would be a living room, kitchen and dining room, and half bath. The second floor would feature two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Construction costs are estimated at $2.4 million. Net income from the property once fully occupied is estimated to be about $18,000 a month, according to the application and supporting documents.

The property where the new townhouse complex is to be built was one target of a recent Hampden effort to give the town more power to force property owners to repair unsafe structures.

As a result of that effort, Hampden amended its zoning ordinance in early 2021 to add habitability standards to address the problem of structures without working bathrooms, gaping holes in roofs that let in water and snow, missing windows and varmint infestations that made them unsafe to inhabit. The amendment does not apply to routine property maintenance.

At the beginning of 2020, there were at least five uninhabitable structures in Hampden, a town of about 7,700 residents, according to Code Enforcement Officer Ryan Carey, including the dilapidated house then at 676 Main Road North.

In addition, the town recently awarded a bid to demolish a town-owned, blighted house at the corner of Western Avenue and Main Road North. It was one of the few houses remaining in what has over the decades become mostly a business district. Plans for the property have not been made public.

