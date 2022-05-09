HODGDON, Maine — A Hodgdon man was flown to a Bangor hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.

Michael Murchie, 58, had been traveling south on U.S. Route 1 at about 5 p.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Murchie was not wearing a helmet. An ambulance took him to Houlton Regional Hospital, but was later flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Gillen said.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, Gillen said.

