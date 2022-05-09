Bangor is resurrecting a proposal to allow boarding homes that previously failed after the City Council and planning board voted it down.

Bangor planning staff in February proposed allowing boarding homes in residential, historic and downtown districts to combat a housing crunch that has affected residents at all income levels.

The planning board and council declined to approve it after residents complained that allowing boarding homes would lead to declining property values and increased competition for parking spaces as well as burden the city’s code enforcement office with inspecting more homes.