A teenager was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Saco.

Mariah Bailey, 15, of Saco was driving a gray 2021 Toyota Highlander south on Ricker Road about 3:16 a.m. when she crested a hill and left the road at a curve, crashing into trees, according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress of the Saco Police Department.

Someone living nearby heard a “loud bang” at the time and reported it to police, who found Bailey dead at the scene, Huntress said.

