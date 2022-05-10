Husson University ace McKenna Smith will bring a ton of postseason experience into Friday’s NCAA Division III softball tournament at Amherst College in Massachusetts.

In addition to pitching in two NCAA Division II regionals for Saint Anselm College of Manchester, New Hampshire, the Old Town native pitched three innings against West Texas A&M in the Division II World Series in Denver last season before transferring to Husson.

Host Amherst, the 24-7 NESCAC champs, will face four-time North Atlantic Conference title winner Husson of Bangor at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the second game of the four-team double-elimination tourney after defending national champ Virginia Wesleyan, 33-11, takes on Rochester, 27-13, in the 2 p.m. opener.

Smith, the most valuable player in the NAC Tournament after striking out 30 in 15 innings of two wins over Thomas College and allowing only 10 hits and one earned run, said she was excited about playing in the regional but will go into the contest like it is any other game.

“Every team is going to have hitters who are going to give you a run for your money,” Smith said. “I have to stay focused, hit my spots and play hard.”

Smith enters the regional ranked in the top five among 400 teams in the nation in four pitching categories. She is third in strikeouts (239), strikeouts per seven innings (12.9) and hits allowed per seven innings (3.45) and fifth in earned-run average (0.70).

“Her experience, approach to the game and calming presence on the mound will be helpful,” said Husson coach Diann Ramsey.

Smith is pleased with her season to date but she also shares the philosophy of her pitching coach, Rick Roberts, saying she always wants to improve.

Husson went 2-2 in last year’s regional which it hosted and it wound up in the championship round. They are confident that they can turn in a good showing at the Amherst regional.

“As a senior, this is very exciting,” said catcher Meagan Gosselin. “This is our last push and we’re going to put all our blood, sweat and tears out there. These girls have been so special to me.

“I like the fact we’re staying in New England. Anything can happen at any point. We need to be motivated and do all the small details,” she added.

