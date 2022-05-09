Many towns and cities across the state have seen newcomers from Maine and out-of-state move in during the past couple years.

That migration is offsetting some of demographic trends in our aging state, and brings with it some policy implications. In some locations, school enrollment is growing, as are housing costs. The character of towns could change, with new ideas adding to the old.

We want to know what questions you have about the changes you are experiencing and what you need from us to understand this issue. Help guide our coverage by answering questions in the form below.

