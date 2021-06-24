The latest COVID-19 data for June 23, 2021

The Bangor Daily News updates this page every day as the latest data are released. BDN uses data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to track cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. The Maine CDC includes case investigation data collected as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. Data are about people who claim residency in Maine, regardless of where they were tested. County listings are by residence of patient, not hospital or testing location. All data are preliminary and may change as the Maine CDC investigates cases and deaths.

Data on Maine’s vaccinations comes from the Maine CDC and the governor’s office, while data for other states is from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How many people in your town have been vaccinated, based on vaccination rates by zip code

All people aged 12 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine in Maine, regardless of residency.

How many Mainers have been vaccinated

How Maine’s vaccination effort compares to other states

New cases reported in the last two weeks

The rate of the number of cases reported by county in the last two weeks shows where active cases are at their highest.

For a complete daily breakdown of cases, deaths and hospitalizations for each county throughout the pandemic, check out the full interactive data here.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations reported in Maine throughout the pandemic

How many Mainers are currently hospitalized with COVID-19

Coronavirus cases and deaths in Maine by age each month