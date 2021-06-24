The Bangor Daily News updates this page every day as the latest data are released. BDN uses data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to track cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. The Maine CDC includes case investigation data collected as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. Data are about people who claim residency in Maine, regardless of where they were tested. County listings are by residence of patient, not hospital or testing location. All data are preliminary and may change as the Maine CDC investigates cases and deaths.