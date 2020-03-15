What we know about the 3 Mainers who have tested positive for coronavirus

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 15, 2020 10:48 am

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, March 15, three Maine residents have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

As of Friday afternoon, three Maine residents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus with three possible cases that require more analysis, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus, which the World Health Organization has deemed a global pandemic and causes an illness known as COVID-19, is only expected to keep spreading. It could put at least half of Maine’s population at risk of serious illness if they contract it, the Maine CDC believes.

Another 17 Mainers were awaiting the results of state tests as of Friday afternoon, according to the Maine CDC website, which is tracking the state’s known cases. Another 91 people have tested negative for the virus. A presumptive positive test means that a test analyzed by a state or private lab has detected the virus in a person, but has not been confirmed by a federal lab.

Here’s what we know about the cases in Maine in reverse chronological order, based on what officials have said about the people so far. This article will be updated regularly.

Saturday, March 14

A woman in her 40s from Cumberland County was Maine’s third presumptive positive case on Saturday. The Maine CDC said she is “a close household contact of another individual who had presumptively tested positive for the virus.”

Friday, March 13

A male employee of a city-run health clinic in Portland in his 50s marked the second presumptive positive case in Maine on Friday. He was screened at an outpatient MaineHealth clinic in Portland and is in isolation at his home in Cumberland County, health officials said.

The news prompted the clinic where he works, the India Street Public Health Center, to close for at least two weeks, and Portland City Hall closed at 3 p.m. Friday. All city buildings, including City Hall, will be closed to visitors and nonessential staff for a week beginning Monday while they undergo a deep cleaning, a city spokesperson said.

The 23 clinic employees and seven volunteers who came into contact with the man have self-quarantined, Portland City Manager Jon Jennings said.

A woman in her 20s who was being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland is one of another three people who tested positive for the virus at a lab affiliated with MaineHealth but whose results are still under review by the Maine CDC. It is currently listed as one of three “preliminary presumptive positive” tests on the state’s website. The state said on Saturday that two new cases fit this description. It has not provided further detail on the other two people.

Thursday, March 12

A Navy reservist in her 50s from Androscoggin County became Maine’s first reported presumptive positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday. A presumptive positive test means the case was confirmed by a state lab and has not yet been verified by federal officials.

She had recently returned from an on-duty mission to Italy, one of the hardest hit countries by the virus. She has not been hospitalized and is quarantined at home, Gov. Janet Mills said during a press conference Thursday.

Michelle Roberts, a Lewiston day care owner and a friend of the reservist who picked her up at the Portland Jetport on March 6, told the Sun Journal that the woman felt well after she returned but developed cold-like symptoms a few days later and was tested. Roberts told the newspaper she has closed her day care as she self-isolates, though she has no symptoms.

The reservist immediately notified the people she had come into close contact with, the U.S. Navy said in a statement, and those people have self-isolated in their homes. Shah called the woman “a model citizen” in a Friday news conference.