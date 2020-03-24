Janet Mills orders many nonessential Maine businesses to close to fight coronavirus

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 24, 2020 2:35 pm

Updated: March 24, 2020 2:48 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills ramped up Maine’s coronavirus fight on Tuesday, ordering public-facing businesses that are nonessential to close just after midnight while allowing grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses deemed essential to remain open.

The Democratic governor largely resisted edicts in the state’s coronavirus response up until Tuesday. Last week, she declared a state of emergency and followed it with an order to close eateries to dine-in service and ban social gatherings of 10 or more while only recommending businesses such as shopping malls, gyms and theaters close.

Mills’ Tuesday order elevated those recommendations to orders while stopping short of the increasingly drastic actions in other states aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. As of Tuesday, 15 states had issued stay-at-home orders to most residents, according to The New York Times.

The businesses deemed nonessential — which must close at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday — include shopping malls, gyms and salons. The governor’s order also applies to non-essential workplaces that are not public-facing but require more than 10 workers to convene in a space where physical distancing is not possible.

Among the essential businesses allowed to stay open are medical facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies and manufacturing facilities. Businesses will be allowed to operate if employees can work from home. State government remains open, though 70 percent of workers are working remotely, according to Mills’ office.

Mills’ order was accompanied by recommendations for large stores such as Walmart and Target to limit the number of people in the store at one time to 100, enhance curbside services, closing fitting rooms and reminding customers to remain six feet apart, among other things.

The governor’s move comes as the virus threatens a shutdown of American society with no end in sight. Markets have plummeted nationally over the past few weeks, though Congress was closing in on a deal Tuesday around a $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at beating back a recession.

In Maine, the first case of the virus was announced less than two weeks ago. The number of confirmed cases rose to 118 as of Tuesday, with 74 cases alone in Cumberland County. The state’s aging and rural population is more vulnerable to serious illness from the virus than any state but West Virginia, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Maine officials have issued dire warnings but few specifics about budget implications. Last week, the Legislature passed a pared-down $73 million spending package along with an omnibus bill granting Mills the power to reschedule the June primary election while setting aside $11 million to fight the coronavirus if needed.

