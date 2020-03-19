First case of coronavirus confirmed in Hancock County

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 19, 2020 11:39 am

Updated: March 19, 2020 12:03 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

Health officials on Thursday confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Hancock County.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a Thursday press conference that was among 10 new cases of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, reported across the state.

Shah said that his agency has confirmed 42 of the cases, while another 10 are presumed to have contracted the coronavirus.

That’s up from 42 overall cases on Wednesday.

Another 2,004 Maine residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, up from 1,670 the day before, according to Shah.

Shah said that four people remain hospitalized due to the coronavirus, while one person, from Androscoggin County, has recovered. Two of the new cases were reported at Oceanview in Falmouth, a retirement community, where two cases already have been detected.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where Shah said there is evidence of “community transmission.” There’s no evidence yet of community transmission in the other counties where the coronavirus has been detected, but Shah said his agency does “anticipate community transmission” will eventually appear outside Cumberland County.

The coronavirus also has turned up in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot and York counties.

A Maine CDC spokesman, Robert Long, said in an email that more than 100 people in the state are in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus, but that number is extremely fluid.

As of Wednesday, the virus has sickened 7,038 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 97 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

