Maine now has 42 cases of the coronavirus

• March 18, 2020 11:49 am

Updated: March 18, 2020 12:05 pm

This story will be updated.

There are now 42 confirmed and likely cases of the new coronavirus in Maine as Gov. Janet Mills ordered broader limits on public gatherings.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a Wednesday press conference that his agency has confirmed 30 of the cases and that another 12 likely have the virus but await confirmation.

That’s up from 32 cases on Tuesday.

So far, Cumberland County has been hardest hit by the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, and many cases there have resulted from “community spread,” health officials have said. Others have popped up in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford and York counties since the coronavirus was first detected in Maine last week.

A Maine CDC spokesman, Robert Long, said in an email that more than 100 people in the state are in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus, but that number is extremely fluid.

To halt the spread of the contagion, Mills, a Democrat, ordered restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service effective Wednesday and banned public gatherings of more than 10 people. Mills asked that gyms, theaters, casinos, shopping malls and other establishments close. That will not affect grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses considered essential.

That order comes as major cities across the state — including Augusta, Bangor and Portland — have established curfews for bars, restaurants and other public spaces, and closed government offices in response to the growing outbreak.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 4,226 people in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been sickened with the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another 75 people have died from the contagion, the agency reports.

