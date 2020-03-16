Bangor declaring state of emergency to prevent spread of COVID-19

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

• March 16, 2020 7:00 pm

Updated: March 16, 2020 7:20 pm

As of 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, eight Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Bangor has imposed a curfew on bars, restaurants and public gathering places for a five-day period beginning on St. Patrick’s Day under a civil state of emergency meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement late Monday came after Portland also made an emergency declaration earlier in the day. Separately, Bangor also has decided to indefinitely close off city buildings to the public after Tuesday.

As part of the emergency declaration, Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow said that for a five-day period beginning Tuesday — St. Patrick’s Day — bars, restaurants and gathering places will have to close between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. She made the decision in consultation with City Council Chairwoman Clare Davitt.

[Read our full coronavirus coverage here]

As part of its emergency declaration, Bangor has also recommended that residents follow federal recommendations to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The curfew does not extend to essential services such as gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies.

“We are really proud of our business community and the fact that many have already made the very difficult decision to close,” Conlow said. “This decision is made in the interest of public health.”

After Tuesday, the Queen City also plans to indefinitely close City Hall and other city offices as part of its prevention efforts. Among the closed offices will be the public works, public health and wastewater treatment departments.

[Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.]



While city staff will keep working and will be able to assist residents via email and phone, the public will not be able to enter the buildings “until it is advisable to reopen public facilities,” the city said in a news release.

The office of the Community Connector public bus system will only be open to riders who want to purchase tickets and passes.

Watch: Symptoms of the coronavirus disease