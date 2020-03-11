UMaine system to send students home after spring break

Courtesy of University of Maine Honor College Courtesy of University of Maine Honor College

• March 11, 2020 3:17 pm

Updated: March 11, 2020 3:26 pm

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus.

This story will be updated.

The University of Maine System will transition all classes to online instruction for the rest of the spring semester, and ask students living on campus to leave before spring break ends.

All seven public universities will transition to remote instruction after students return from spring break on March 23, according to Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

Students living in dorms will be asked to leave along with their personal belongings by Sunday, March 22, according to a news release by university system spokesman Dan Demeritt.

“We do not at present have any confirmed COVID-19 cases, although that will undoubtedly change in the near future,” Malloy said in his directive.

“We are unable to reasonably ensure that students will not be exposed to the Coronavirus on their travels or return with it from spring break, unnecessarily risking transmission of COVID-19 in our university communities and the state.”

Students who have left campus will be given the opportunity to return to collect their belongings.

For students who cannot leave or have to return to campus after break due to extenuating circumstances, the university will provide residential and meal plans, however, they should prepare for limited on-campus activity and interaction, Malloy’s directive said.

Students who left Maine over spring break and want to return to their on-campus residence will have to notify the university of their travel history and will be subject to quarantine or self-isolation measures on their return.

The universities will remain open and employees will continue to work, Malloy said.