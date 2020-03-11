Bowdoin students won’t be allowed to return to campus after spring break

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 11, 2020 9:40 am

Bowdoin College students will not be allowed to return to the Brunswick campus after spring break but will instead continue to attend classes remotely.

That move comes amid ongoing fears of the new coronavirus outbreak, though Maine health officials have yet to report a confirmed case of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

In a Wednesday morning announcement to the campus community, Bowdoin President Clayton Rose said no classes will be held on March 23 and March 24. When classes resume on March 25, students will attend them remotely.

Rose acknowledged that the switch to attending classes remotely may prove difficult for some students, but he said it is “the only way we can both confidently protect the health and safety of our community and allow our students to complete the semester with the least disruption possible in what is an extraordinary, very complicated, and uncertain situation.”

The decision is a stark contrast with that of the University of Maine in Orono, where students instead have been urged to remain on campus during the upcoming spring break and administrators will open dorms and dining halls to accommodate the students. Unlike UMaine where more than 60 percent of the student body comes from in state, nearly 9 in 10 Bowdoin students come from outside Maine, according to university statistics.

Rose said Wednesday that the college’s “top priority” is to protect those students and staff who are more at risk to the coronavirus because of underlying medical conditions. He said the college lacks the resources to manage the isolation of students who are “likely to have been exposed to the virus while away.”

“The COVID-19 outbreak represents an unprecedented health crisis and is creating challenges for every aspect of our society. While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Maine or among Bowdoin students, faculty, or staff, there is significant risk that, due to the highly contagious nature of this virus and the susceptibility of communal campus life, it is only a matter of time before it finds its way here,” Rose said.

“In light of this, we will need to complete the spring semester through remote learning, and students will not be permitted to return to campus from spring break,” Rose said, adding that the college will evaluate at a later date whether students can return to campus this semester

Bowdoin’s spring break began March 6 and runs through March 23.

Any students who have remained on campus during the spring break will have to vacate the campus by 5 p.m. March 18. Students who left campus for spring break will be allowed at a later date to return to gather their belongings.

Bowdoin also has canceled all admission and information tours for the remainder of the semester, and faculty and staff have been asked to refrain from college-sponsored travel. Any on-campus gatherings will be limited to fewer than 100 people.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that an initial batch of 20 tests came back negative for the coronavirus, but health officials still await the results of another five tests.

That makes Maine the only New England state without a reported case of the coronavirus. There have been at least 92 reported in Massachusetts, five in New Hampshire, three in Rhode Island, two in Connecticut and one in Vermont. Massachusetts has declared a state of emergency, while Connecticut has declared a public health and civil preparedness emergency.

Nationally, the virus has sickened at least 647 people in 36 states and the District of Columbia and claimed 25 lives, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes two more in Washington state, which has recorded the most deaths from the illness in the U.S.

