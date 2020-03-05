Have questions about coronavirus? Here are the answers.

Scott Strazzante | AP Scott Strazzante | AP

The novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, but there’s still a lot unknown about the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has since spread to more than 75 countries.

There isn’t one definitive source to track the number of worldwide infections or deaths — even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its numbers regularly. But we do know that the virus is spreading, and fast.

“The fact that this disease has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread is concerning,” the CDC website says. “These factors meet two of the criteria of a pandemic.”

Based on the spread of the virus so far, the CDC says that widespread transmission is likely.

As public health agencies, schools and hospitals prepare for COVID-19, here are some common questions about the virus, and the answers.

What is COVID-19?

COVID-19, the official name for the 2019 novel coronavirus, is a new strain within the same coronavirus family that has caused past global outbreaks.

Coronaviruses can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to more severe infections. They are found in many different species of animals. Some evolve and infect humans, and have infected large numbers of people before, including the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) — which infected 8,000 people and killed 800 in 2003 — and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), according to the CDC.

People who have COVID-19 have shown flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

How does the novel coronavirus spread?

It has spread primarily through person-to-person contact, which means people can catch COVID-19 from others who have been infected.

The virus can be transmitted the same way the common cold and influenza spread — through small droplets from the nose or mouth that spread when a person with COVID-19 coughs or exhales, according to the World Health Organization.

These droplets land on objects and surfaces, and if other people touch these surfaces and then touch their face, they can then catch COVID-19. People can also catch the respiratory illness from breathing those droplets in.

The infection might also spread before people show symptoms, according to the CDC, although this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

COVID-19 does not spread through mosquito bites or through goods shipped from China or any other country that has confirmed infections, according to the WHO.

Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes are at greater risk of developing serious illness than others.

There is no evidence that you can catch COVID-19 from pets such as cats and dogs.

What can I do to avoid catching COVID-19?

Since COVID-19 can spread from being in close contact with someone who is infected, maintaining a safe distance (about 6 feet) from a patient reduces the risk of catching the infection.

Regularly and thoroughly washing your hands, ideally with soap and water, or using

alcohol-based hand sanitizer kills viruses that may be on your hands.

(Alcohol that you drink — such as Tito’s vodka — cannot be used as a hand sanitizer.)

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, because hands touch many surfaces, can pick up viruses and can transfer them to your eyes, nose or mouth.

Given that COVID-19 spreads through inhaling small droplets, the WHO advises covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze to limit the spread of those droplets. Dispose of that used tissue immediately.

Health agencies also recommend staying home if you feel unwell to protect yourself and prevent the spread of viruses.

Is COVID-19 more dangerous than the flu?

There have been a lot of comparisons between the flu and the new respiratory illness. While the flu remains much more common than COVID-19, coronavirus seems to spread more quickly and make people sicker than the flu, according to The New York Times.

There’s no approved vaccine or medication available for COVID-19 yet, and health organizations continue to research the virus.

Antibiotics cannot treat the virus, mainly because COVID-19 is a virus and antibiotics are used for bacterial infections.

The lack of information is one factor that makes COVID-19 more dangerous than the more common and more familiar flu.

Should I buy a mask?

Healthy people should only use a mask if they’re taking care of a COVID-19 patient. There is a worldwide shortage of masks, according to the WHO, that can be exacerbated when people who don’t need them buy them.

If you are not sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or looking after someone who has COVID-19, you are wasting a mask. The same goes for gloves.

“Surging global demand — driven not only by the number of COVID-19 cases but also by misinformation, panic buying and stockpiling — will result in further shortages of personal protective equipment globally,” the WHO website says.

Should I cancel my travel plans?

It depends on your destination. The CDC has the strictest travel advisories issued for countries with high numbers of COVID-19 infections: China, Italy, South Korea and Iran. Due to widespread community transmission, the CDC recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to those places.

There is also a travel advisory in place for Japan.

The CDC recommends reconsidering cruise ship travel within Asia, given proof of mass transmission aboard the Diamond Princess ship quarantined off the coast of Japan in February.

Another ship owned by the same company was being held off the coast of California on Thursday, after officials learned that the first person to die of the coronavirus in California had previously traveled on the vessel and that some people on board were showing symptoms.

Within the U.S., know which states have confirmed coronavirus cases. California, for example, has declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus. Practice respiratory hygiene and avoid traveling if sick.

Reliable sources for information include your local health agency, the Maine CDC, the U.S. CDC and the WHO.