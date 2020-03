Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 31, 2020 5:05 pm

Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday ordered Mainers to stay home except to shop for necessities or to go to jobs deemed essential through April, putting Maine among a majority of states to take similar action to fight the coronavirus.

