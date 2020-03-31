Maine Department of Corrections employee tests positive for coronavirus

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• March 31, 2020 2:41 pm

WARREN, Maine ― An employee assigned to the Bolduc Correctional Facility has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

The employee has not been on-site at the Warren minimum security facility since March 20 and has been self-quarantining pending the results of the test, according to a statement from Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has begun tracing the contact this individual may have had with people, working in collaboration with staff from Bolduc. Initial findings from the CDC investigation have found that anyone the individual had close contact with has been notified, according to Liberty. Those individuals are self-monitoring for symptoms.

The release did not state if any of those individuals are inmates at the facility.

As of Tuesday, seven inmates within the Maine Department of Corrections system have been tested for COVID-19, with four tests coming back negative and the results of three tests are still pending, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said at his daily press briefing.

The Maine Department of Corrections has started its own module to track COVID-19 within the system if inmates start to contract the virus. That module can be viewed by the public on the department’s website.

As of Tuesday afternoon, three inmates were in isolation, while no housing units were under quarantine, according to DOC data.

Since cases of COVID-19 began being detected in Maine, the department of corrections has suspended visits for family and friends. The department has also suspended its work release programs.

As a minimum security facility, many of Bolduc’s 222 inmates participate in work release opportunities .

Currently, the department is having daily briefings on COVID-19 at all facilities, engaging in pre-planning with local hospitals and creating isolation areas within each facility.