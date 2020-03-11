5th New Hampshire man tests positive for new virus

Holly Ramer | AP Holly Ramer | AP

• March 11, 2020 7:46 am

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Officials announced Tuesday that a fifth New Hampshire resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus after coming into close contact with a confirmed case in Massachusetts. The Department of Health and Human Services said the adult man from Rockingham County is self-isolated at home.

Here’s a look at the latest developments:

The numbers

Three of the five New Hampshire cases are related: Officials have said a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center employee who recently traveled to Italy infected a second Grafton County man, who in turn infected a third at a church service. The fourth New Hampshire case is a Rockingham County man who also recently traveled to Italy.

None of them has been hospitalized. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. In mainland China, where the virus was first detected, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

Education impact

All schools in the Hollis-Brookline district were closed Tuesday because an employee was being tested for the virus. Newmarket schools were closed Monday after school officials learned that a staff member had been on the same bus as a person with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Students were not in school Tuesday because of a planned staff development day.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said his office has recommended that school officials closely scrutinize the purpose and destination of any planned travel and consider postponing any out-of-state travel.

Insurance coverage

The state insurance commissioner issued an order Tuesday requiring coverage for services related to testing for the virus.

The order requires insurers to provide coverage without cost-sharing for initial health care provider visits and tests for those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing. The order also directs insurers to verify that their provider networks are prepared to handle any increased demand and to take steps to ensure members have continuous access to prescription medications.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said it will ensure that residents covered by Medicaid will have their testing costs covered, and Medicare Part B also covers testing.