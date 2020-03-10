Washington state reports 2 new deaths from virus

Evan Vucci | AP Evan Vucci | AP

• March 10, 2020 5:20 pm

Initial test results show that no Mainers have tested positive for the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

Authorities in Washington state have reported two new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total there to at least 24.

A statement Tuesday from Public Health – Seattle & King County also said officials are working with 10 long-term care facilities where residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The new deaths reported were a woman in her 80s, a resident of a nursing and rehabilitation center in Issaquah, Washington, who died Sunday and a man in his 80s, a resident of a Seattle senior center, who died Monday.

Of the deaths in Washington state at least 19 have been tied to another nursing home, the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington.

The virus has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 30. New Jersey reported its first coronavirus death Tuesday.

