Maine CDC: 20 tests returned, all negative for the coronavirus

• March 10, 2020 1:26 pm

Updated: March 10, 2020 1:52 pm

This story will be updated.

Twenty of the tests that Maine health officials have conducted for coronavirus have come back negative, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the state is still waiting on the results of fewer than 10 remaining tests that have also been done, according to the Maine CDC. The results were posted at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the Maine CDC’s website.

Maine is the only New England state that still doesn’t have a confirmed case of the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, which has sickened more than 750 people in the U.S. as of Tuesday, including at least 26 who have died, according to the New York Times.

Maine ramped up its testing for the coronavirus last week after the federal government expanded the criteria for who could be tested for it and also supplied the Maine CDC with its own equipment to run the tests.

