Winterport gas station employee tests positive for coronavirus

• March 26, 2020 11:42 am

An employee at the Winterport Freshies gas station and convenience store has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post shared Thursday morning by Freshies Deli.

Officials from R. H. Foster Energy, which owns the chain of Freshies stores, said in the post that they “received a disclosure” in the last 24 hours regarding the positive test.

“We have since interviewed all members at the location, urging them to take necessary actions, quarantined them all from the business and sought to support the store and its community in any way that we can as a management team by taking the following actions,” the post stated.

Those actions included closing the store and bringing in an outside cleaning agency to clean, disinfect and sanitize the store. They also have retrained staff on social distancing, brought in a new crew of team members from other locations and reinforced sanitation expectations, the post continued.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, R. H. Foster has taken steps that include hourly disinfection of high-impact customer areas, providing personal protective equipment for employees, removed the self-service option for food and ordered in needed supplies for customers, according to Facebook.

As of Thursday morning, Maine had 155 confirmed coronavirus cases spread across 11 counties.

