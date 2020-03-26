Maine CDC: 155 coronavirus cases in 11 Maine counties

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 26, 2020 11:20 am

Another 13 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Thursday as it was detected for the first time in Franklin County.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the overall total of cases now stands at 155. Fourteen people have recovered COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

A majority of the cases have been in Maine residents over age 50, while slightly more women than men have caught the coronavirus.

Another 3,394 Maine residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, up from 3,177 on Wednesday.

Thursday’s test results mark a slight increase from the 142 reported on Wednesday.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 90 cases have been reported, according to the Maine CDC. Health officials have reported that there is evidence of “community transmission” in Cumberland County, but they have yet to see that elsewhere in the state. That is, however, not expected to last.

Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (5), Franklin (1), Kennebec (6), Knox (1), Lincoln (5), Oxford (8), Penobscot (5), Sagadahoc (4), Waldo (2) and York (27) counties. Information about where another case was reported wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the virus has sickened 53,453 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 737 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

