Maine confirms first case of coronavirus in the state

California Department of Public Health | AP

• March 12, 2020 12:23 pm

Updated: March 12, 2020 1:16 pm

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that one Mainer has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Maine has confirmed its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus that has infected more than 1,000 across the U.S. and killed more than two dozen in the country, Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday.

The COVID-19 virus was detected in a woman in her 50s in Androscoggin County, Mills said during a news conference. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now in communication with her and her medical provider, and she has been quarantined.

Maine CDC received the woman’s presumptive positive test result around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the agency’s director, Dr. Nirav Shah.

“She is not hospitalized,” Shah said.

[Do you have questions about the coronavirus? Ask us here.]

Investigators from the Maine CDC are now working with the woman to determine where she has traveled and how much contact she has had with other people. The agency is also working with the woman to make sure she recovers from COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Shah declined to provide more information during the Thursday news conference about where the woman lives or how she may have been exposed to the virus.

The state had tested a total of 85 people for the virus as of Thursday afternoon, including 65 whose samples came back negative and 20 whose results were still not available, according to the Maine CDC website.

With the confirmed arrival of the virus in Maine, it is likely that public and private entities around the state will take additional precautions to prevent the spread of a disease that has forced large universities to cancel classes, stranded whole cruise ships offshore and prompted President Donald Trump to restrict travel to the U.S. from 26 European countries for 30 days.

The University of Maine System, Bowdoin College in Brunswick and Colby College in Waterville have already instructed students not to return to campus after spring break and to prepare to complete their semesters remotely.

[Here's what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus]

Since originating in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019, the coronavirus has spread to at least 115 countries, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1,300 cases of the virus were reported in the U.S. as of Thursday morning, including at least 38 deaths related to it.

Maine was the last New England state to confirm a case of the virus. Ninety-five confirmed cases were reported in Massachusetts as of Wednesday. New Hampshire and Rhode Island had each reported 5, Connecticut had reported 3 and Vermont had reported 2, according to the Johns Hopkins. There was also one reported case in New Brunswick Canada.

The Maine CDC ramped up its testing for the virus last week, after the U.S. CDC expanded how many Americans would be eligible to be screened under new criteria that let any patients with fevers, coughing and shortness of breath receive a test with their doctor’s permission.

The Maine CDC also started conducting its own tests for COVID-19 at the end of last week with testing kits provided by the U.S. CDC. Before last week, it had conducted just one test for COVID-19 that came back negative.

As with the common cold or influenza, COVID-19 spreads when an infected person coughs or exhales, emitting small droplets, according to the World Health Organization. People who have COVID-19 have shown flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The infection might also spread before people show symptoms, according to the CDC.

