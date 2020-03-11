Bangor
March 11, 2020
Bangor

Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RJ Sangosti | AP
A women sets up for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment first community testing center for COVID-19 at the state lab on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Denver, Colo.
By Hailey Bryant, BDN Staff

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Schools

University of Maine System moving all classes online

Bowdoin College moving all classes online

Sports

Colby, Bates and Bowdoin spring sports canceled

Special Olympics suspended

Arts & Culture

Maine Drama Festival canceled

Business

— The real estate trade group MEREDA’s 35th Anniversary Gala originally scheduled for March 26 in Portland is postponed. Ticket holders should contact info@mereda.org for a refund or credit toward the rescheduled event.

 

Comments

