Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Schools
— University of Maine System moving all classes online
— Bowdoin College moving all classes online
Sports
— Colby, Bates and Bowdoin spring sports canceled
Arts & Culture
— Maine Drama Festival canceled
Business
— The real estate trade group MEREDA’s 35th Anniversary Gala originally scheduled for March 26 in Portland is postponed. Ticket holders should contact info@mereda.org for a refund or credit toward the rescheduled event.
