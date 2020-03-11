Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RJ Sangosti | AP RJ Sangosti | AP

• March 11, 2020 5:13 pm

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Schools

— University of Maine System moving all classes online

— Bowdoin College moving all classes online

Sports

— Colby, Bates and Bowdoin spring sports canceled

— Special Olympics suspended

Arts & Culture

— Maine Drama Festival canceled

Business

— The real estate trade group MEREDA’s 35th Anniversary Gala originally scheduled for March 26 in Portland is postponed. Ticket holders should contact info@mereda.org for a refund or credit toward the rescheduled event.