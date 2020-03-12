Outdoors
March 12, 2020
UMaine cancels Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show due to the coronavirus

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A crew from the Tri-County Technical Center works on building a canoe at the 78th annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen's Show in Orono. The 82nd edition of the show has been canceled amid the developing coronavirus outbreak.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

This story will be updated.

Initial test results show that no Mainers have tested positive for the coronavirus as of 12 p.m. Wednesday. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

The University of Maine notified organizers of the 82nd annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show that the show, which was scheduled for Friday through Sunday, will not be staged this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The virus is known as COVID-19.

Mark Byers, the show director for the Penobscot County Conservation Association, which puts on the show, said the UMaine administration contacted his club as they were beginning work marking the New Balance Field House floor to determine where vendors would set up.

UMaine officials told Byers that they’d try to set up another weekend for the show, but Byers did not know if the club could hold the event later in the year.

 

