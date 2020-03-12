UMaine baseball team alters road trip in attempt to limit virus exposure

Ryan Long | UMaine Athletics Ryan Long | UMaine Athletics

• March 12, 2020 10:34 am

As of noon Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus.

The University of Maine baseball team has altered its upcoming schedule in an effort to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The Black Bears, who were scheduled to play five games in Florida next week, will instead extend their time in Maryland, where they open the America East Conference season on Friday at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

“The decision was made to try to keep the athletes safe while still providing them a worthwhile experience,” UMaine athletics spokesman Tyler Neville said. “Maryland is a safer option than Florida, as is busing rather than flying.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, as of noon Wednesday there had been nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland and 19 in Florida.

UMaine and UMBC are scheduled to play a single game on Friday afternoon and a doubleheader on Saturday. The Black Bears will then remain in Maryland and have arranged to play a four-game set against Towson University, which is located only 20 miles away.

UMaine and Towson will play single 4 p.m. games on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Previously scheduled games in Florida against Stetson, coached by former Black Bears boss Steve Trimper, and Canisius, including a Pregame Alumni Tailgate event at Stetson, have all been canceled.

