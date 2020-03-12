University of Maine Black Bear Sports
March 12, 2020
UMaine’s America East basketball championship game canceled

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The University of Maine celebrates its victory over Hartford in the America East championship game in March 2019 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Black Bears' 2020 title game at Stony Brook has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that one Mainer has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

The America East Conference announced Thursday that its women’s and men’s championship games, scheduled to take place March 13 and 14, at Stony Brook University and the University of Vermont respectively, will not be played.

The decision was made in consultation with the conference’s leadership in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone on our campuses.

The University of Maine had already made the trip to Long Island, New York, to take on Stony Brook for the women’s title in a game originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

The University of Vermont was to have hosted the University of Hartford in the men’s title game on Saturday.

