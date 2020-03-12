Red Claws season halted as NBA G League suspends play

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

• March 12, 2020 9:19 am

Updated: March 12, 2020 9:15 am

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

The Maine Red Claws, professional basketball team based in Portland, are going on hiatus because of coronavirus.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following

the NBA’s announcement Tuesday night that it is suspending game play, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-20 season, effective after tonight’s games.

The G League serves as a developmental league for the NBA, the top level of pro basketball. The Red Claws are affiliated with the NBA’s Boston Celtics and play games at the Portland Expo.

The Red Claws began play during the 2009-10 season.

Maine, which has eight games remaining on its regular-season schedule, sits in third place in the G League’s Atlantic Division with a 28-14 record.

The G League is made up of 28 teams stretching from Maine all the way to southern California.