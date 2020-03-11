World
March 11, 2020
World Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
World

WHO declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic

Ted S. Warren | AP
Ted S. Warren | AP
Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle.
Nicole Winfield, Colleen Barry and John Leicester, The Associated Press

This story will be updated.

ROME — Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the U.N. agency, said the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction.”

“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response,” Tedros said.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like