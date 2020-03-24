A guide to the businesses that must close and can stay open in Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 24, 2020 5:14 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills issued her most sweeping executive order in Maine’s coronavirus fight on Tuesday by ordering the closure of public-facing nonessential businesses, though most businesses are allowed to stay open under different circumstances.

Dana Connors, the CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, said the changes largely affect businesses in shopping centers or downtown areas, though he noted that many of the establishments affected have already chosen to close to the public.

Here are lists of the businesses that must close and can stay open, per the Democratic governor’s executive order.

These businesses must close under Mills’ order.

— Shopping malls

— Theaters

— Casinos

— Fitness and exercise gyms

— Spas, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo and piercing parlors

— Massage facilities, nail technicians, cosmetologists and estheticians

— Electrolysis services, laser hair removal services, and similar personal care and treatment facilities and services

These types of businesses, among some others, can remain open.

— Grocery and household goods, convenience stores and gas stations

— Child care providers

— Food processing and agriculture

— Fishing and aquaculture

— Industrial manufacturing

— Construction and maintenance of essential infrastructure

— Trash collection and transfer stations

— Forest products

— Essential home repair and hardware stores and auto repair facilities

— Pharmacy and other medical, psychiatric and long-term care facilities

— Group homes and residential treatment facilities

— Biomedical, life science, behavioral health, health care, dental care, and long-term services and supports providers and organizations

— Post offices and shipping outlets

— Banks and credit unions

— Laundromats

— Veterinary clinics, animal welfare and animal feed and supply stores

— Truck delivery and distribution of goods

— Public transportation

— Legal, business, professional, environmental permitting and insurance services

— Hotel and commercial lodging

— Utilities such as electricity, water, wastewater and telecommunications

Mills’ office also advised that the list of essential businesses is not limited to those above. Businesses who believe they are essential can apply to the state for an exemption if they are not covered by the state’s guidance.

Businesses that allow people to work from home can remain open.

The governor’s closure order applies to nonessential businesses that are not public-facing, but require more than 10 employees to work in close proximity. All businesses — essential or nonessential — can operate if employees are allowed to work from home. (That’s what we are doing at the Bangor Daily News.)