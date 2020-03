Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 24, 2020 3:20 pm

Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday ordered public-facing businesses that are nonessential to close just after midnight, while allowing grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses deemed essential to remain open. Read her full executive order below.