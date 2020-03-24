Portland issues 5-day stay at home order that will shut all non-essential businesses

Troy Bennett | BDN Troy Bennett | BDN

• March 24, 2020 3:20 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland issued a stay-at-home order Tuesday afternoon that will last at least five days. All businesses that do not provide essential services for COVID-19 are ordered to shut down by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We need to act, we need to take this seriously, and we need to do this now,” Mayor Kate Snyder said.

Any extensions would be approved by the City Council, expected to host a remote meeting on Monday.

The orders by Snyder and City Manager Jon Jennings echo orders in other major U.S. cities, calling a civil state of emergency.

Jennings said that he would request an extension at the March 30 city council meeting.

“I was propelled to take this action based on the data we have related to the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Southern Maine,” said Jennings in a prepared statement. “This was not an easy decision to make given the impacts it will further have on our economy, but my hope in doing this stay at home order now is that if we restrict as many activities as possible for a short time, then we can re-emerge from this crisis sooner. It is essential for anyone living in Cumberland or York counties to take this very seriously. We can flatten the curve in Southern Maine if we act now.”