Maine CDC: 142 coronavirus cases spread across 10 counties

• March 25, 2020 11:36 am

Updated: March 25, 2020 12:38 pm

Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent on Maine cases by county. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public.

This story will be updated.

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed another 24 cases of the new coronavirus spread across 10 Maine counties.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters that the total number of cases statewide is now 142. That is up from 118 on Tuesday.

Among those recently confirmed to have caught the virus is an employee linked to a Maine Department of Health and Human Services in Lewiston.

A majority of the cases have been in Maine residents over age 50, while slightly more women than men have caught the coronavirus.

Shah did not immediately have information about the number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, but the Maine CDC reports that seven have recovered from the virus.

Another 3,177 Maine residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, up from 3,014 on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s increase in confirmed infections comes a day after Democratic Gov. Janet Mills took her strongest step yet to halt the virus’ spread, ordering most nonessential businesses to close for the next two weeks. In Portland, city officials ordered residents to stay at home for the next five days, making it the first municipality in the state to take such a step.

Shah cautioned that it could take weeks to learn when the coronavirus has peaked, saying that it’s not like climbing a mountain when you know you have reached the summit. But cases of infection are likely to continue to climb as the numbers in Maine are similar to those seen nationally only three weeks ago.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 87 cases have been reported, according to the Maine CDC. Health officials have reported that there is evidence of “community transmission” in Cumberland County, but they have yet to see that elsewhere in the state. That is, however, not expected to last.

Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (4), Kennebec (5), Knox (1), Lincoln (5), Oxford (6), Penobscot (4), Sagadahoc (4), Waldo (1) and York (23) counties. Information about where another two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the virus has sickened 53,453 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 737 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

