Another coronavirus case confirmed at Bowdoin College

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 25, 2020 10:54 am

A fourth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed among the Bowdoin College community.

Bowdoin President Clayton Rose said Tuesday that a member of the campus community has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. That person is isolated and receiving treatment, he said.

Rose said that individual was last on the Brunswick campus on March 17. He didn’t specify whether that individual was a student, staff or faculty member.

“While this news is indeed distressing, it is no surprise—given the community-spread nature of this disease,” Rose said in a message to the college.

That follows news last week that three students had tested positive for the coronavirus. None of those students had been on campus prior to contact with an infected individual, according to the college.

Other cases have been reported recently at Colby College in Waterville and Bates College in Lewiston.

On Wednesday, Bowdoin began its first day of remote classes, which are expected to continue for the remainder of the semester.

There are now 118 cases of the coronavirus spread across 10 Maine counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In Cumberland County, where Bowdoin is located, there have been 74 reported cases.