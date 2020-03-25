2 Colby College students test positive for coronavirus

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 25, 2020 10:28 am

Updated: March 25, 2020 10:34 am

Two Colby College students have tested positive for the new coronavirus, administrators said Tuesday.

One of the students remains isolated at home, while the second has recovered and been released from isolation, Karlene Burrell-McRae, dean of the college, Margaret McFadden, provost and dean of faculty, and Douglas Terp, vice president for administration and chief financial officer, said in a notice to the campus community.

Both students, who aren’t being identified for privacy reasons, departed the Waterville campus on March 15, they said. Colby’s classes are being held remotely for the remainder of the semester.

That follows news last week that a staffer in the college’s athletics department tested positive for the coronavirus and was in isolation.

“We’ve heard from members of the community who are concerned about their health and the potential that they were exposed to individuals with the virus. We ask everyone to please monitor their health, and anyone with fever or respiratory symptoms should seek medical attention by first calling their primary care physician,” the administrators said.

They asked any students, staff and faculty who have been tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, to let the college know, regardless of the results.

“With the rapid transmission of the virus in Maine and around the country, we anticipate seeing additional cases within the Colby community,” the administrators said.

There are now 118 cases of the coronavirus spread across 10 Maine counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes five cases in Kennebec County, where the college is located.

