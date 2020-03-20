Colby College says athletics department staffer has the coronavirus

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 20, 2020 10:00 am

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

A member of Colby College’s athletics department has tested positive for the new coronavirus, administrators said Thursday.

That marks the first confirmed case at the school’s Waterville campus, Karlene Burrell-McRae, dean of the college, Margaret McFadden, provost and dean of faculty, and Douglas Terp, vice president for administration and chief financial officer, said in a notice to the campus community.

The individual, who was not identified, has been isolated at home, and Colby is contacting those who may have come in contact with the staffer and asking them to quarantine themselves, the administrators said.

They asked that the individual’s privacy be respected at this time.

Health officials have reported there are 52 confirmed and likely cases of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in eight counties across the state. In Kennebec County, where the college is located, there are three confirmed cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other cases have been confirmed at Bates College in Lewiston and the University of Southern Maine in Portland.

“We understand that having a positive case within our community could add to stress and anxiety,” the administrators said. They added that class deans in the Dean of Studies Office are available to students, and that students who remain on campus can access mental health support through Counseling Services. The college’s human resources department is offering resources for employees.

“These are trying times, and yet amidst the challenges, we are inspired by the fortitude of our remarkable community,” the administrators said.