Maine CDC: 56 cases of the coronavirus in the state

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 20, 2020 11:36 am

Updated: March 20, 2020 12:25 pm

As of 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 44 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

This story will be updated.

Another eight cases of the new coronavirus were reported in Maine on Friday, bringing the overall total to 56, according to health officials.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a Friday press conference that his office has confirmed 44 of the cases, while another 12 likely have the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

That’s up from 52 cases on Thursday.

Another 2,264 Maine residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, up from 2,004 on Thursday, according to Shah.

Shah noted Friday that three cases involving non-residents in the state have been transferred to other states’ health departments. A fourth case initially tested positive at an outside laboratory, but the Maine CDC later determined it to be negative. He said those four cases were no longer included in the state’s count.

Friday’s results represent a smaller increase in new cases than Maine has seen in recent days. The Maine CDC on Thursday announced 10 new cases and 14 on Wednesday.

Shah cautioned, though, that it was too early to tell if this was evidence of “flattening the curve,” or a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus.

The news follows further efforts this week to halt the virus’ spread, with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday banning gatherings of more than 10 people and ordering restaurants and bars to end dine-in service. Public schools have closed across the state, and university campuses have emptied of students.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 35 cases have been detected, according to the Maine CDC. Shah has said there is evidence of “community transmission” in Cumberland County, but none yet in other counties where the coronavirus has been detected. Shah has said his agency does “anticipate community transmission” will eventually appear outside Cumberland County.

Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (3), Kennebec (4), Lincoln (4), Oxford (1), Penobscot (2) and York (5) counties. Locations were not available Friday for two cases.

On Thursday, the Maine CDC reported a case had been detected in Hancock County. But Shah said Friday that case, diagnosed by a health care provider there, was determined to involve a Penobscot County resident and added to that county’s total.

Colby and Bates colleges on Thursday revealed that cases on the coronavirus had been confirmed on their campuses. Bates did not specify if the case there involved a student, staff or faculty member. Colby administrators said that an athletics department staffer had contracted the virus. Both are under isolation, the colleges said.

A Maine CDC spokesman, Robert Long, said in an email that more than 100 people in the state are in quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus, but that number is extremely fluid.

The coronavirus is disrupting daily life in Maine, and looks as though that will continue well into the spring. Several school districts on Friday announced they are extending closures until late April, when the spring break ends. That includes Bangor and Lewiston, the state’s second largest city.

As of Thursday, the virus has sickened 10,442 people in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and caused 150 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

