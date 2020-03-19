Bangor council extends emergency measures during 1st meeting of the coronavirus era

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

• March 19, 2020 6:24 pm

The Bangor City Council voted to extend the city’s temporary restrictions on the hours of bars, restaurants and public gathering places on Thursday afternoon, as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They did so during the group’s first virtual meeting, during which just four of its members were in the regular council chambers at Bangor City Hall. The other five were sitting at personal computers and using a teleconferencing program to join the meeting.

With only a few technical disruptions, the councilors unanimously agreed to extend the five-day emergency declaration that City Manager Cathy Conlow announced earlier this week, which requires that bars, restaurants and gathering places close between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Now, those restrictions will last for as long as the emergency order announced by Gov. Janet Mills on Sunday remains in place. Under the measure approved by the council Thursday, the city’s civil emergency order will expire seven days after Mills’ does. So far, Mills has not set an end date for her statewide order.

Mills has also imposed some restrictions on restaurants and bars across the state, prohibiting them from offering dine-in services for a 14-day period.

During the Thursday meeting, councilors also considered input from residents who would like the city to declare a so-called “shelter-in-place” order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, similar to what the city of San Francisco has put in place, but they did not take action on that proposal. Councilors said they would need more specific details about what restrictions the city and health officials see as necessary.

With City Hall now indefinitely closed to members of the public, councilors also discussed how to allow for public input at future meetings that are held using the virtual meeting program Zoom, but they did not make any final decisions.