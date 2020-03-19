Catholics who want to confess can hit up the drive-thru

Carolyn Kaster | AP Carolyn Kaster | AP

• March 19, 2020 2:08 pm

Maine priests are offering drive-thru confessions in Portland, as well as Falmouth, Yarmouth and some other communities in the state. Details and times can be found here.

The sacrament of confession is an opportunity for believers to consult with priests about their sins and ask for forgiveness — a ritual that’s been disrupted as more Mainers of faith practice social distancing amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Although we are temporarily unable to come together in person at Mass, it is important that we unite in supporting our parishes as best we can so that they can continue to serve the faithful throughout this crisis and long after it’s over,” said Dave Guthro, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese in Portland.

Several Maine parishes will also live-stream Mass and offer online prayer gatherings to discourage parishioners from gathering in large groups.

Catholics and others are in the midst of Lent, a 40-day religious observance that concludes on Easter Sunday, April 9.

The diocese will update information about religious services here.