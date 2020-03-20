Schools in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties extend closures for a month

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 20, 2020 10:09 am

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Schools in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties will remain closed for at least another month, through the normally scheduled week of April vacation.

Instruction will continue remotely until April 17, and in-person classes are tentatively scheduled to resume after April vacation, which is scheduled for April 18-26.

“We will continue to monitor the pandemic and if we are able, we will reopen schools on

April 27,” Bangor schools Superintendent Betsy Webb said in an email to parents. “This is our hope, but we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of all.”

Bangor schools had initially closed for two weeks, and were scheduled to return to session on March 30.

Along with schools in Bangor, superintendents in all of Penobscot and Pisquataquis counties have extended closures for the same amount of time.

“The Penquis superintendents reviewed the Governor and Commissioner’s recommendations to cease classroom-based instruction in school buildings for at least the next 30 days,” Webb said. “We believe it is best for all to have a consistency of dates as we continue to monitor this situation.”

In Bangor, the school department will continue to provide bagged lunches and breakfasts that students or parents can pick up at 10 locations across the city during the closure. Meals will also be available through the one-week vacation in April.

Schools will also continue distributing remote learning packets to students during the extended closure. They are figuring out a system to collect the take-home packets at the end of the closure’s first two weeks so teachers can evaluate their students’ work and distribute the next round, Webb said.

